Negotiators say they’ve agreed on border bill

Posted 6:40 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:43PM, February 11, 2019

WASHINGTON —  Negotiators in Congress say they have reached an agreement in principle to fund the government and avoid another partial government shutdown.

The emerging agreement was announced by a group of lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Richard Shelby and Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey, after a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill.

The talks had cratered over the weekend because of Democratic demands to limit immigrant detentions by federal authorities, but lawmakers apparently broke through that impasse Monday evening.

Now they will need the support of President Donald Trump, whose signature will be needed ahead of the deadline at midnight Friday.

If lawmakers don’t act, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed for a second time this year.

