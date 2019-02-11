Local beagle wins Award of Merit at Westminster Dog Show

Posted 3:56 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, February 11, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder resident Liz Friedlander’s beagle, Candy, received the Award of Merit at the Westminster Dog Show in New York.

It was the dog’s first time at the biggest show in the country, held annually at Madison Square Garden.

“She is put together properly. She’s got a wonderful temperament. She’s fun,” Friedlander said of Candy, who is 15 months old.

Candy previously won the grand champion title at the Southern California Beagle Show.

