Lawsuit against Denver Public Schools claims special-needs students will be harmed by strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As a teacher strike continues, the Denver Public School District is now facing a lawsuit on behalf of more than 10,000 disabled students who attorneys say will be harmed by the strike.

Attorney Igor Raykin filed the lawsuit. His wife is a Denver teacher and his child has special needs.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a family not being publicly identified.

It alleges the Denver Public School District is failing to serve students with disabilities and it accuses the district of not properly preparing for the strike.

"A lot of these kids have behavioral problems. They have mental health problems. They have severe learning disabilities, and without the proper specialists in the building there's no way they're going to receive the educational services they need," Raykin said.

It's a sentiment supported by many educators who were gathered at the state capital on Monday for a rally supporting teachers.

"I agree. I don't think there's a plan by the district," said Gabriela Mohr, a social worker at two Denver schools.

"We have to have a mental health background. We have to have a state license or a special service provider license. There's a process you have to go through. Not just anybody can provide mental health support for kids," she said.

However, the Denver Public School says students with disabilities are being supported during the strike. The district released this statement today responding to the allegations: