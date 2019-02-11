Historic secrets discovered at Hotel Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — During its recent renovation project, the historic Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs unearthed some hidden treasures that have been dormant for nearly a century.

The 126-year-old hotel has gone through plenty of interesting changes in its lifetime. For instance, during World War II it served as a Navy Hospital.

Back in the 1940s, when it served in that capacity, some of its features were muted by medics who needed to sterilize the building. In doing so, they plastered over pieces from the past.

Some of those pieces have recently resurfaced thanks to the hotel’s ongoing renovation project.

Watch Kevin Torres’ video report above to see what was discovered.