Debit cards may prove risky for high-cost purchases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald Abeyta got quite a surprise when trying to book flights for his family. When he tried to use his debit card it was declined, although he could verify there were sufficient funds in his account.

Later, his bank statement revealed $969.99 was debited from his account.

He says, “I could have paid a lot of bills or booked through another airline.”

The Fox 31 Problem Solvers contacted the airline and alerted top management about the issue. The staff is investigating the problem.

Meanwhile, the Denver Better Business Bureau tells the Problem Solvers, this a prime example of why you should avoid paying for airline tickets and other higher cost items with a debit.card.

Investigator Ezra Coopersmith tells FOX31, “with a debit card it comes straight out of your account, it's a matter of getting that money back, so if you have bills or you have rent you'll have to go without the money.”

He adds credit cards offer built-in protection, “federally your liability is capped at fifty dollars and realistically a lot of card companies actually offer zero liability.”

Consumer experts say debit cards still have certain benefits when it comes to small purchases, it all depends on your cash flow and budget.