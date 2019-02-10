Windy, cool Monday with mountain snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures hit the mid-40s Sunday in Denver with dry conditions, breezy winds and hazy skies. Once again on Monday, Denver will be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category on the Air Quality Index.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler Monday. Denver will hit a high of 40 degrees with dry conditions. Winds will gust up to 40 mph along the Front Range in the afternoon.

While Denver will be dry and windy on Monday, the mountains will be windy and snowy. Snow showers will move in after midnight and will continue until midday Monday before dissipating. Accumulations will be between 1 and 4 inches.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry in Denver with high temperatures in the 50s both days.

Our next storm system on the Front Range will move in on Thursday. It starts as snow in the mountains on Wednesday and will bring strong winds and possible light snow showers to the Front Range on Thursday evening. At this time, it doesn't look like a big storm system, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details as it gets closer.

