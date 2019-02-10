× Third person survived double fatal Aurora crash, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A third person was inside a vehicle that crashed violently Saturday morning, killing two people, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD said that the driver and rear-seat passenger of a Nissan Sentra died when the car struck a tree and was “cut in half” near East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said there was a third person in the Nissan who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Following the crash, the male passenger was able to climb out of the wreckage and leave the scene. He showed up seven hours later at a local hospital with significant injuries.

The two people who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

APD said speed is “most certainly” a factor in the crash.

The APD traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police.