Rally held against marijuana billboard in Connecticut

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Community advocates are drawing attention to a billboard and its message being promoted in a Connecticut city.

The highway billboard lets drivers know marijuana is legal, just across the border, WFSB reported.

Organizers and attendees rallied Saturday in North Haven.

The sign reads “Weed is legal in 60 miles,” mentioning the distance from the Massachusetts border, where pot is legal. Community advocates against substance abuse are countering the sign.

Turnbridge, a facility treating people with substance abuse and mental health disorders, put up a counter billboard.

That sign points out that addiction treatment is closer. The facility says among the young men and women they treat, some are addicted to marijuana.

Organizers of the rally want people to be aware of the effects of the drug, especially driving under the influence.

Connecticut State Police are reminding residents that recreational marijuana is still not legal in Connecticut and can’t be brought across the border.