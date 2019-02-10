Man’s attempt to launch largest firework in Steamboat Springs fails

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A man’s attempt to launch a world record aerial fireworks shell has failed.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Tim Borden, a pyrotechnics expert, tried to launch the 62-inch diameter shell from the top of Howelsen Hill Ski Area in Steamboat Springs on Saturday night, but it exploded too early.

The firework was supposed to shoot about a mile into the sky before combusting.

Borden has said it’s difficult to calculate how much explosives are needed to successfully launch the 2,500-pound shell.

He and his team spent years testing progressively larger fireworks, including a 48-inch shell that was the largest ever launched in North America.

Borden vowed not to give up after the failed attempt, saying, “We’ll be back here again next winter.”