Longmont PD: Man run over by person stealing his truck, thief apprehended on I-25 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A person was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a truck, running over its owner and trying to evade police.

According to the Longmont Police Department, a 26-year-old man and his wife were at a car wash near Missouri Avenue and South Main Street in Longmont when their blue Toyota Tacoma pickup was stolen. The alleged theft occurred just before 3:45 p.m.

The truck owner was trying to stop the suspected thief when he was run over by the person stealing his truck, police said.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a Broomfield police officer saw the Toyota traveling southbound on Interstate 25 near Highway 7. The Broomfield officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver eluded arrest, LPD said.

“With support by the Colorado State Patrol and Adams County sheriffs Office, they completed a PIT [maneuver] near I-25 and 56th Avenue,” LPD said in a press release.

The suspect was then taken into custody. I-25 and 56th Avenue is in Adams County just north of the Denver County line.

The Longmont man who was run over was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, including fractures and internal injuries. However, police said his prognosis for a complete recovery is good.

“The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and will eventually be booked into the Boulder County Jail,” LPD said.

Southbound I-25 had significant delays in the north Denver metro area following the incident.