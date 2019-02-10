Henderson animal sanctuary hosts ‘snuggle party’ for neglected, abused farm animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDERSON, Colo. -- On Sunday, the Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary welcomed visitors to participate in a "snuggle party." For $5, people were able to feed and pet all sorts of farm animals.

Broken Shovels is a sanctuary for homeless, abused, neglected and slaughter-bound animals in need of care. There are currently more than 400 animals of 20 different species at the farm.

Proceeds from ticket sales went to the farm's straw bedding campaign, which aims to keep the animals warm through the end of the winter.

More information about Broken Shovels can be found on Facebook.