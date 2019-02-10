× Breezy, cool end to the weekend across Colorado

DENVER — Patchy fog and low clouds are present on Sunday morning. Conditions will slowly clear through the midmorning hours, with sunshine increasing by the afternoon.

Expect a slightly cooler Sunday as highs make it into the lower 40s. It will be breezy from time to time in the afternoon across the Front Range, as gusts up to 25 mph will be possible.

There will be multiple weak systems moving across the state this week, starting on Monday. Mountain snow will be possible, as conditions stay dry and windy across the Denver metro area.

Expect wind gusts up to 45 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay below average, only making it into the low 40s.

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs jump back into the low 50s.

Denver’s next shot at snow will arrive Thursday night into Friday. This system is still developing, so expect forecasts to be adjusted through the next few days.

Totals look to range up to 2 inches for the Denver metro area as temperatures dip into the teens by Friday morning.

