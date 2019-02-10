Area where runner killed mountain lion stays closed

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An area in Larimer County where a man fought off and killed a mountain lion that attacked him during a trail run remains closed.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Horsetooth Mountain Open Space was closed after Monday’s attack because of an increase in mountain lion activity in the area.

The runner, whose name has not been released, fought off the cougar, hiked out of the area and drove himself to a hospital.

He suffered facial cuts, wrist injuries and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.

Ty Petersburg, a biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says that in the two hours between when officers were told of the attack and when they arrived on scene, the lion’s organs had been eaten by other animals.

A necropsy couldn’t determine the animal’s sex or weight.