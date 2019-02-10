Alabama man’s Bible survives devastating house fire, brings firefighter to tears

BON SECOUR, Ala. — An Alabama man says that it was a “sign from God” after the Bible that was passed down to him from his grandfather survived a devastating house fire, according to FOX10.

Scot Byrd says the January fire destroyed the Bon Secour home he had lived in for 20 years. However, the Bible remained almost entirely intact.

“The fireman actually came out [of the home] with tears in his eyes and he said, ‘You’re not going to believe this. You’ve got to come see it for yourself,'” Byrd told FOX10. “This Bible did not have one scorch mark on it.”

Alabama man's Bible undamaged by fire, bringing firefighter to tears https://t.co/rqe9i93Qsv pic.twitter.com/73jYMHdJ6I — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) February 11, 2019

Byrd said the fact the Bible was not incinerated was a sign from God.

His family has faced hardships lately, including his daughter being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2014. FOX10 reports that she has since beat the disease.

The Byrd family has received significant support from the community following the fire.

“We don’t give up,” Byrd told FOX10. “We’ve had an outpouring from the community. If I went to name everyone [who’s helped] by name, I would be here for two hours.”

Byrd and his family are now living in nearby Gulf Shores. A fundraiser has been established to help them.