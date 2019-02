GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured after driving a rented snowmobile off a cliff near Grand Lake Saturday afternoon, according to Grand County Search and Rescue.

The search and rescue team worked with firefighters and paramedics to get the woman up a 150-foot ridge. She was then taken by a snowmobile to an area with a waiting helicopter, which then took her to a hospital.

GCSAR did not mention the circumstances of the crash or the details of the woman’s injuries.