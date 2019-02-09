TSA holds hiring event to fill more than 100 positions at DIA

DENVER — The Transportation Security Administration held a hiring event Saturday morning, hoping to fill more than 100 full- and part-time positions that are available as officials anticipate a record-breaking summer travel season.

TSA agents highlighted the benefits that come with a government job.

“I would definitely say to apply for the job — get in — it’s government service, so it’s going to be good. You’re going in for retirement, you’re going in for health benefits, dental if you care to have that, so there are a lot of benefits to have,” said agent Austin Camarata. “There’s a lot of room to grow within the organization.”

Larry Nau, the Federal Security Director for Colorado, said the TSA is attempting to get ahead of the curve by holding a hiring event prior to peak travel season.

“We’re trying to prepare for the summer volumes. The airport is adding 39 new gates and the airlines are taking advantage of those opportunities, so our volume this summer will be drastically different than what we’ve seen in past summers,” Nau said.

Nau also said that the hiring event was in no way connected to the past partial government shutdown or the potential future shutdown.

“I feel very proud of our employees — 1,400 of them in the state of Colorado. They showed up on time regardless of a delay in their pay,” Nau said.

Saturday’s event sped potential employees through the hiring process, which can take up to three months, in just a few hours. However, job openings are frequent and can be applied for at any time.