Family identifies Loveland man who died following road-rage confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Family members have identified a man who died following a suspected road-rage confrontation in Loveland as 43-year-old Jason Wheeler.

Loveland police have released few details regarding the incident, which remains under investigation. It is still unclear how Wheeler died.

Wheeler's friends and family gathered at Foundations Church Friday night to grieve.

"He had such a big heart and a big impact on everybody," says his wife, Mary Wheeler. "Family meant everything to him."

Wheeler was a truck driver and an avid motorcycle rider. His 6-foot-4-inch stature could be intimidating, but friends say he had a soft interior.

"Jason was a big man, a very big man," says friend Mike Morgan. "But he had a heart ten times the size. He could make somebody laugh at a funeral. He could light up a room, and he's going to be missed."

Wheeler also spent time volunteering in the community, according to his family.

"He didn't know a stranger, he could sell ice to an Eskimo and he'd give the last shirt off his back to anybody," says his wife. "His dream was to win the lottery and create an animal sanctuary."

Wheeler was reportedly battling kidney disease and found out recently his wife was a successful match for a transplant.

"We found out last week that I was qualified to be his donor," says Mary. "His life was cut short."

Friends and family declined to discuss specifics regarding how Wheeler died. They are still waiting for details from police.

Wheeler leaves behind his wife and two children. Friends have established a GoFundMe account to help his wife with funeral costs.