Evening mountain snow followed by cooler, breezy Sunday

Temperatures have dropped quickly to the 20s in Denver after hitting a high temperature of 48 degrees this afternoon. An isolated snow shower can't be ruled out on the Front Range this evening although most spots will stay dry. Colorado's mountains will see light snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Snow totals in the mountains will be 1-3 inches. Parts of Douglas and Jefferson counties could see a light dusting from a stay shower.

Dry weather moves in state-wide on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day with an afternoon high temperature of 40 degrees in Denver. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy winds. The mountains will see stronger winds on Sunday with gusts up to 45mph.

Winds will become even stronger on the Front Range on Monday with gusts up to 40mph. Highs will stay in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and dry with less wind.

The next chance to see snow on the Front Range will come late on Thursday. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated with timing and totals as the storm gets closer.

