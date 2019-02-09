Cub Scout takes a knee during Pledge of Allegiance at city council meeting

DURHAM, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy sparked a controversy at a city council meeting in Durham, North Carolina Monday night, according to WNCN. Liam Holmes, a Cub Scout, took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting.

“What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors,” Liam told WNCN.

The North Carolina station said Liam discussed the idea with his father, Scott Holmes, beforehand. However, Scott said he was unsure whether Liam would follow through.

“When he did it, I was really surprised and also really proud of him,” Scott said.

Liam took a knee as his Cub Scout troupe led the Durham City Council in the pledge of allegiance. pic.twitter.com/Bf4kGvU7DN — Scott Holmes (@CScottHolmes) February 7, 2019

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said he respected Liam’s decision.

“To the scout that expressed his conscience by kneeling, we will say we endorse and appreciate all expressions of conscience in Durham City Council,” Schewel said, according to WNCN.

A lifelong scout and veteran reached out to WNCN after hearing about Liam’s decision to kneel.

“It just blew my mind that this was Cub Scouts and politics,” Brandon LaRoque said. “Part of the scout oath is to God and your country, and I understand people have the right to freedom of speech. I just don’t understand why it has to be during the Pledge of Allegiance.”

The news station asked Liam what he would say to people who disapproved of his choice.

“Well, those people just don’t listen,” Liam said.