Air quality concerns across Front Range, Mountain snow

This weekend’s forecast will vary across the state of Colorado, as a series of weak systems move through the region. Starting on Saturday, expect seasonal temperatures across the Front Range with highs ranging in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Clouds will gradually build with breezy conditions throughout the afternoon. Air quality will also be a concern along the I-25 corridor on Saturday, especially in the Denver metro area.

Meanwhile in the mountains, wind will increase through the day as the chance for snow moves in. Snow showers will continue overnight with periods of heavy snow possible. Overall, snow totals look on the lower side, with a trace up to 6″ possible by Sunday morning.

A few flurries can’t be ruled out tonight for the foothills and far western side of the Denver metro area. No accumulation is expected.

Sunday will offer more sunshine statewide, with highs in the 30s and 40s across the Front Range. Wind will increase to end our weekend, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Another weak disturbance will move through Colorado on Monday, bringing another round of mountain snow. Denver and the Front Range will stay dry, with highs making it into the low 40s. Expect another windy day to kick off the work week.

We’ll stay dry in the Denver area with a mix of sun and clouds both Tuesday and Wednesday with seasonal temperatures. Changes will move in on Thursday, as a few late day snow showers will be possible. Right now, this storm looks relatively weak, with only a couple of inches of snow by Friday morning. We will continue to monitor this system and make adjustments to the forecast as needed.

