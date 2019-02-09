× Air quality concerns across Front Range, Mountain snow

DENVER — This weekend’s forecast will vary across the state of Colorado, as a series of weak systems move through the region. Starting on Saturday, expect seasonal temperatures across the Front Range with highs ranging in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Clouds will gradually build with breezy conditions throughout the afternoon. Air quality will also be a concern along the Interstate 25 Corridor on Saturday, especially in the Denver metro area.

Meanwhile in the mountains, wind will increase through the day as the chance for snow moves in. Snow showers will continue overnight with periods of heavy snow possible. Overall, snow totals look on the lower side, with a trace up to 6″ possible by Sunday morning.