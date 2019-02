× 2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were killed in a crash involving one vehicle in Aurora Saturday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Two people who were inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.