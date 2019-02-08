Windsor woman paralyzed in crash; family raising funds to move her to Craig Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- On Sunday, a local family was driving to California to pick up a dream car when they were involved in a serious crash.

Matt and Tabitha King, of Windsor, were on Interstate 70 near the Utah border when they lost control on black ice. Their vehicle tumbled off the highway.

Matt suffered minor injuries. Tabitha was paralyzed from the waist down. She remains at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

The family says their insurance is about to run out and they are quickly trying to get Tabitha transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood for rehabilitation.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with the effort.