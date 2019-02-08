× We should break freezing this afternoon; weekend storm promises mountain snow

DENVER — It’s another cold start across Colorado. It’s excessively cold in the mountains with -10 to -25 air temps. Highs later tody warm into the single digits and teens in the mountains, and into the 30s across the Front Range including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

We’ll see sunshine turning partly cloudy today.

Saturday starts sunny then turns partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A fast-moving storm system hits the mountains on Saturday night with wind and snow. 1-3 inches by early Sunday morning.

That storm system will push wind and cloud cover across the Front Range on Sunday morning. Cooler highs in the 30s.

Another storm system moves in Monday-Tuesday. Monday looks incredibly windy with gusts 25-50mph across the Front Range and up to 100mph in the Mountains.

Snow is likely in the Mountains. We’re including a slight chance for snow across the Front Range on Tuesday.

