Power, gas restored to Summit County after blackouts

FRISCO, Colo. — Power and gas service has been restored to Summit County residents following rolling electrical blackouts linked to problems in the area’s natural gas system.

Summit County officials confirmed the systems were back online about 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Some schools and ski lifts in the mountains were closed due to the outages.

The Summit Daily reports Xcel Energy was cutting electrical power Friday to different parts of Summit County for 30 minutes at a time to keep furnaces from operating and conserve natural gas.

Xcel said it needed to reduce gas consumption while it tried to determine the cause of low pressure in the supply system.

The Summit School District closed elementary schools because of the blackouts. Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone ski resorts said some of their lifts were affected.

Xcel says about 17,600 customers were affected by the blackouts.