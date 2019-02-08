No agreement between DPS, teachers union; negotiations to continue Saturday

DENVER — Leaders with Denver Public Schools did not come to an agreement with the teachers union Friday night. Negotiations will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday.

That’s a wrap for tonight. Coming back to the table tomorrow at 1pm #DCTAstrong — Denver Teachers (@DenverTeachers) February 9, 2019

Teachers are planning to strike beginning Monday.

The union representing teachers, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, has been negotiating with DPS for months. Discussions escalated in January, when the pay agreement between the union and district expired.

On Jan. 22, the DCTA voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike.

The union is seeking increased pay and a decrease on teachers’ reliance on one-time bonuses. The first major offer from DPS was a 10-percent increase in base pay. However, the DCTA said the offer did not go far enough.

On Wednesday, the state declined to intervene in the negotiations, clearing the way for a strike.

The strike would be the first in the school district since 1994.

DPS is the largest school district in Colorado. In 2016, it enrolled about 92,000 students. It employs roughly 5,600 teachers.