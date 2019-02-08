× Marijuana use may boost sperm count, Harvard study claims

BOSTON — A new study from Harvard University claims that men who smoke marijuana have higher sperm counts than those who don’t.

The researchers examined more than a thousand semen samples from 662 men who were enrolled at the Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center between 2000 and 2017, according to the study.

Overall, the men provided a total of 1,143 semen samples.

According to the results, the 365 men who reported ever smoking marijuana had “significantly higher sperm concentration” (3 million sperm per milliliter of semen) which is higher than the 297 who had never smoked and averaged 45 million/mL.

The study found that there were no significant differences in sperm counts between current and former marijuana smokers.

The research also adjusted for other factors that could affect sperm count such as age, abstinence time, smoking, consumption of coffee, alcohol and cocaine.

According to Fox News, the study also found that of the men who ever took a hit, “those who smoked it more often had testosterone levels an average of eight nanograms per decilitre higher than those who used it less often.”

Dr. Feiby Nassan, one of the authors of the study, said the reason could be men with higher testosterone levels are more likely to engage in behavior such as drug use.