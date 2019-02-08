Loveland police: Man dies after road-rage confrontation

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man died following a suspected road-rage confrontation in Loveland Friday afternoon.

According to the Loveland Police Department, at 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Avenue. While police were on their way to the area, a man involved in the disturbance stopped breathing. Citizens preformed CPR until officers and paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to McKee Medical Center by an ambulance and was pronounced dead.

LPD said initial information indicated a total of three men in two vehicles were involved in a road-rage incident and pulled over.

“A confrontation ensued between the males and one of them stopped breathing,” LPD said in a press release.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the man’s death.

Police said the two other men are cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Det. Clint Schnorr: 970-962-2249.