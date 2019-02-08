× In-N-Out Burger closes on land for Colorado Springs restaurant, distribution center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to opening its first Colorado location. The company closed on two parcels of land that will be home to a distribution center, an office building and — of course — a restaurant.

According to a press release from Westside Investment Partners, the land is located in the Victory Ridge mixed-use development in the northern end of Colorado Springs.

“This is a day that In-N-Out aficionados here in Colorado have been waiting for, and we are ecstatic that In-N-Out chose Victory Ridge to put down roots in Colorado,” said Andrew Klein, a principal with Westside who bought the Victory Ridge project in 2016, according to the press release.

Developers say the land In-N-Out purchased is about 22 acres in size. The distribution center will be about 98,000 square feet and the office building will be about 150,000 square feet.

The restaurant will be roughly 4,800 square feet. It will be located at the corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.

Victory Ridge is a 153-acre development. Westside said it will include retail, residential and civic properties.

The first Colorado In-N-Out will reportedly open in late 2020.

When the announcement was made to expand to Colorado in 2017, it was reported the distribution center could serve up to 50 restaurants within 350 miles of Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out is based in Irvine, California. It currently has restaurants in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.