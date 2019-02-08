× Idaho woman pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Idaho nurse has pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence in the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth.

Krystal Jean Lee Kenney pleaded guilty to the charge inside a Teller County courtroom on Friday morning.



Prosecutors accused Kenney of tampering with evidence on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25, within days of when police believe Berreth was killed. It’s not clear what evidence Kenney, who is 32 and from Hansen, Idaho, is accused of tampering with.

Key court records containing details about the evidence that led investigators to charge Frazee and Kenney remain sealed.

Authorities also have declined to discuss how Frazee and Kenney are connected or say what motive there may be for Berreth’s disappearance and slaying.

Berreth was last seen entering a grocery store on Thanksgiving near her Woodland Park home. Video footage showed she was toting a baby carrier holding her 1-year-old daughter with Frazee.

Prosecutors have accused Frazee of working to find someone to kill Berreth between September and November and causing her death.

Frazee is due back in court on Feb. 19. An attorney with the state public defender’s office is representing him in the criminal case. The office has said its attorneys will not comment on ongoing cases.

Berreth and Frazee’s 1-year-old daughter has remained with her mother’s parents amid an ongoing custody case involving members of both parents’ families.