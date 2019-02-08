Hickenlooper heads to New Hampshire house party, dairy farm and town hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is making a tri-county visit to New Hampshire spanning two days with three public stops on Feb. 13 and 14. He announced the visit in a press release from his PAC.

Climate change, success in passing universal health insurance coverage and background checks are on the 42nd Governor of Colorado’s agenda of engagement with issues that matter to New Hampshire residents.

Hickenlooper’s tour begins on Wednesday, Feb. 13 in Londonderry. He is hosting a roundtable with workers of Stonyfield. Known for its yogurt, Stonyfield is a small business founded more than 35 years ago. It has over 380 employees.

Later that evening, Hickenlooper will speak at a house party at the Manchester residence of Lisa and Erik Drake.

On Valentine’s Day, he will participate in a New England College town hall meeting with students and local voters in Henniker.

New Hampshire is the home of the first presidential primaries held nationwide.

Hickenlooper, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Denver in 2003 and served as governor of Colorado after being elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014.