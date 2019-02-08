Grand Junction mom arrested after allegedly casting mail-in ballot for adult son

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials say a Grand Junction woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor voter fraud after she allegedly cast a mail-in ballot for her adult son.

The Mesa County district attorney’s office says 66-year-old Gail Arlene Gray allegedly cast the vote last fall after becoming frustrated that her adult children didn’t seem to be voting.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Gray was booked on a “quick book and release” at the Mesa County Jail and handed a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she could sign herself out of the jail.

Authorities learned of the situation after Gray’s 25-year-old son, who attends college locally and does not live at his mother’s address, voted in person Nov. 6 at Colorado Mesa University.