Fort Logan cemetery needs more volunteers to honor veterans on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s a service like none other, Memorial Day at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

This year, they need help honoring the fallen. Replacing 106,000 American flags and more than 2,500 volunteers.

Flags for Fallen Vets is the non-profit organization that is helping replace Fort Logan National Cemetery’s flags. Some are nearly 20 years old. They will be placed next to the 106,000 graves at the cemetery all week leading up to Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is very important, not only to the families but to the employees here,” Mat Williams, the cemetery’s director said. “I guess you could call it our Super Bowl. What national cemeteries are for is to memorialize all the veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Flags for Fallen Vets is also providing American flags for the brand new Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

If you want to help, you have to register on their website.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve