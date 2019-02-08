× Firefighters battle large blaze at vacant building in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A large fire broke out at Arthur Grain Mill in Brighton on Friday morning.

SkyFOX arrived over the scene around 7:50 a.m. and found the building, which is located at the intersection of North Main and Denver streets, engulfed in flames.

Brighton Fire Rescue said the building is vacant and ask that people avoid the area while they work.

There are no reported injuries, firefighters said.

