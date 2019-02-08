DPS parents uncertain about education quality ahead of possible teacher strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Friday may be the last time Denver Public Schools parents pick up their kids without crossing a picket line.

If negotiations for a new contract fail this weekend, substitutes and district staff will have to lead classrooms. Parents gathering outside of the Center for Talent Development at Greenlee Elementary say they aren’t sure how young students will handle having a substitute.

“He looks forward to coming to school and being with his teacher, so that’s definitely going to be hard for him,” said parent Courtney Miller of her son.

“I’m more concerned with the little ones, especially kids with special needs, as they have a harder time with transitions,” said parent Ily Mabe.

However, not every parent in line has a pulse on what’s happening between the district and the union. Some even admitted they didn’t know about negotiations or a potential strike.

Superintendent Susana Cordova said Thursday that depending on staffing, some schools may not be open on Monday. However, a DPS spokesperson said Friday that it plans to have all schools remain open. Parents are unsure how they’ll figure out child care if schools do close.

“My youngest... if this happens, then he’ll have to stay home. And you know, finding babysitters and whatnot is a big deal also,” said parent David Flores.

“I won’t be able to get child care. I can’t afford it,” parent Rebecca Orona said. “I would probably have to stay home or, you know, if my younger siblings don’t go to school, they could take care of them, but I would have to miss work.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 continue to ask for clarification from DPS on whether any schools will be closed Monday if a strike occurs.