As DPS teacher strike looms, concerns rise for at-risk students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As teachers and Denver Public Schools officials continue to hash out things out at the bargaining table, many wonder how a potential strike could affect students' progress.

DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova has said that school will not be the same in the event of a strike. For the district's most vulnerable kids, disruption is the last thing they need.

“We need to handle this thing as fast as we can," said Jason McBride, who works with a gang rescue non-profit organization called GRASP.

McBride spends most of his days inside DPS schools advocating for at-risk youth and helping teens who are struggling get back on track. In his opinion, teachers do need more money, but he also says kids need school just as much.

“The one thing I’m worried about is that the students and scholars we deal with with GRASP... these are kids that are on the fringe right now that are really just getting back into going to school. And so, when you stop it, you throw a monkey wrench in their progress," McBride said.