A chill in the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's nice to have the sunshine back especially to thaw out and melt snow on our side streets. We'll have more sunshine over the weekend with a few passing clouds at times. We are expecting temperatures in the 40s on Saturday. However, a weak cold front dips us back into the upper 30s on Sunday.

Your Monday through Wednesday are looking seasonal with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s each afternoon. There will be some gusty wind at times especially on Monday & Tuesday.

Our next chance for snow in the metro Denver area arrives on Thursday with light accumulation possible and temperatures returning to the colder 20s & 30s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.