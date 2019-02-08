2 men accused of using Tinder to catfish, rob victims at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two men in Colorado Springs are accused of using Tinder to rob unsuspecting victims, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said they believe Robert Jones, 24, and Melchezedek Gordon, 19, lured victims in by using the dating app.

On Jan. 29, police said that two men were invited to an apartment complex in Colorado Springs by a woman they met on Tinder, but when they arrived they found Jones and Gordon instead.

Jones and Gordon allegedly robbed the men at gunpoint and stole their cell phones, wallets and then stole the victim's truck, police said.

After making an arrest, police believe there were at least seven other victims as well..

"This is a very good example of the risk you can put yourself in," Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. "Crimes happen so quickly. If you're dealing with someone anonymous pay attention to them."

The two suspects are now facing nearly a dozen charges including robbery and even attempted murder.

All of the robberies police know about happened between December and January.