Suspect in LaSalle officer-involved shooting dies, identified

LaSALLE, Colo. — The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in LaSalle has died, the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team said.

It’s the second deadly LaSalle Police Department officer-involved shooting in less than a month.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Seth Keo Mallard. He died just more than an hour after the shooting in the area of Highway 85 and Weld County Road 394 on Wednesday morning.

Mallard’s hometown was not released. The cause and manner of death will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

About 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, an officer responded to a call for service involving a suspicious vehicle. The officer was involved in a shooting after arriving at the scene, the Critical Incident Response Team said.

The officer involved was not harmed. The officer, who was not identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team continues to gather information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9678 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-400-2870.

It’s the second shooting involving a LaSalle officer this year. On Jan. 16, an off-duty Adams County deputy was shot and killed after a high-speed chase.