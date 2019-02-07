Snow ends but cold temps remain; Another impulse of snow hits mountains this afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow is ending but very cold temperatures remain on Thursday morning. Expect air temps around zero across the Front Range. Highs reach 23 by afternoon.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for this morning's rush hour.

The main storm system is moving away.

A few snow showers may linger early then turning sunny.

There's one last little impulse that crosses the mountains early afternoon with another inch of snow accumulation (Central and Northern Mountains). That delivers a surge of wind gusts, 30-60 mph briefly.

Because of that, clouds overspread the Front Range early afternoon then clear tonight.

Tonight is even colder across the mountain valleys with -5 to -20. Front Range lows will be near zero again.

Sunny skies on Friday with Front Range highs in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday is sunny and calm. 40s. Saturday is the nicer day of the weekend.

A small storm system races into the mountains Saturday night into Sunday morning with 1-3 inches of snow and gusty wind. That spreads cloud cover over the Front Range on Sunday morning. Gusty wind as well. Front Range highs drop into the 30s.

Another storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday with mountain snow and a chance for the Front Range. Colder highs and a chance for snow. Heavy mountain snow.

