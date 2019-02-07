Rockies minor-league affiliate to stop selling peanuts, Cracker Jack at games

HARTFORD, Conn. — Peanuts and Cracker Jack, immortalized in song as indispensable snacks at a baseball game, are no longer available at a minor league ballpark in Connecticut.

The Double-A Hartford Yard Goats, who are an affiliate of the Rockies, announced Thursday they will no longer sell shelled peanuts and Cracker Jack, which contains peanuts, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park to make the venue safer for people with nut allergies.

The team says while many ballparks and sports venues have peanut-free sections and peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the snacks entirely.

The idea to go peanut-free arose after a series of meetings with concerned parents of young fans with nut allergies.

Yard Goats President Tim Restall says more than 200 food items are still available at the park.