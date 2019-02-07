× Police: Aurora woman’s disappearance is suspicious

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department says it is now treating the disappearance of a woman who was last seen in mid-December as suspicious.

Kyo Miller, 87, was reported missing by her friends on Dec. 15, 2018.

“Since then, Aurora Police Department investigators have been actively investigating her disappearance. Circumstances in this case now lead investigators to believe Mrs. Millers disappearance is suspicious,” APD said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Miller was last known to be living with her ex-husband, 72-year-old Eldred Miller and his current wife, 53-year-old Galyna Miller. The three lived in the 3400 block of South Halifax Way, according to APD. The area is not far from the intersection of South Tower Road and East Hampden Avenue.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact APD Agent Szuch: 303-739-6068.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.