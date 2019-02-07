Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train on Thursday afternoon, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near South Mason Street and West Mulberry Street, police said.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released.

The train was expected to block all eastbound and westbound traffic between Mulberry and Prospect Road for an extended period, police said.

Colorado State University officials advised drivers entering or leaving the campus to use Prospect Road and to avoid College Avenue.