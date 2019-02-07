Front Range to climb out of the deep freeze with drier conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday started with readings below zero in most places. While these morning lows did not break any records, it was the coldest morning of the year.

#cowx a cold start to the day across Colorado with frigid readings well below zero hitting the NE corner of the state thanks to the arctic blast that hit us last night...Denver's record low for this day is -17 from 1936 thankfully we didn't drop that low pic.twitter.com/VHMukZshcN — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 7, 2019

It will not be that frigid on Thursday night, but overnight lows will be in the single digits -- above zero -- in most places.

Denver will be dry Denver through the end of next week. There will be some mountain snow on Saturday and on Monday.

Temperatures will improve with most days in the seasonal low to mid-40s. The only exception will be on Sunday as a weak cold front slides across metro Denver, dipping temperatures into the mid-30s and causing the wind to turn gusty.

