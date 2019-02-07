× Nashville man tries robbing woman before her husband shoots him, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s attempt to rob a woman was foiled when the woman’s husband heard her screams and started shooting at the suspect, the Nashville Police Department said in a press release.

The incident happened Monday night outside of an apartment complex when 19-year-old Jordan Ponce was shot after attempting to rob a married woman.

Police said that the 25-year-old woman was walking to her apartment around 9:30 p.m. when Ponce came up from behind, grabbed her purse and started dragging her away from her apartment door towards a staircase and slammed her head into a wall.

Her husband heard her screams and immediately went after Ponce as he attempted to flee, police said. Ponce was shot after two physical altercations with the husband.

WKRN reports that he fled the scene in a vehicle and went to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said that he stole vehicle about 90 minutes before the attempted robbery.

The victim was treated for cuts and bruises on her head.

The incident remains under investigation.