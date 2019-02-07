× Man arrested after woman found shot to death in Lakewood apartment

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment on Wednesday afternoon, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Officers responded about 3:10 p.m. to reports of a person with a gun at the Parkview apartment complex at 9890 W. 26th Ave., across from Crown Hill Park just east of Kipling Street.

As officers surrounded the apartment, 60-year-old Bruce Bagwell exited and surrendered without incident.

When officers entered the apartment, they found 58-year-old Teresa Bagwell dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Bruce Bagwell was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police did not say what the relationship between the two is.