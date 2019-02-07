× Kiewit announces new regional office in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — One of the largest construction companies in the U.S. will be opening a new regional office in the south metro area. Kiewit announced Thursday its plans for a campus in Lone Tree next to the future Sky Ridge light rail station.

Omaha-based Kiewit said the first phase of the new campus will be designed to accommodate 1,100 employees, including about 200 people who will be hired during the next year. It will be part of the master-planned RidgeGate community.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (COEDIT) said access to talent was a significant consideration in Kiewit choosing Colorado for the office.

“We’re pleased to see Kiewit continue bringing more high-quality engineering jobs to Colorado which supports the State’s focus on growing STEM talent and maintaining our deep talent pool.” said OEDIT Deputy Director Michelle Hadwiger in a press release. “As a company that solves infrastructure problems, Kiewit’s selection of a site served by public transportation speaks to their conscientious philosophy and their consideration for their future community.”

Kiewit said it has received support from COEDIT, the city of Lone Tree and Douglas County.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the general contractor for the Lone Tree project is Kiewit Building Group.

Kiewit said it employs 22,000 people company-wide. The office will be Kiewit’s second in the Denver metro area; it operates one in Englewood.