Frozen cat rescued after being found unresponsive in Montana snow bank

KALISPELL, Mont. — A cat in Montana may only have eight lives left after using one of her nine lives last week.

The cat named Fluffy was found nearly frozen and unresponsive in the hard ice of a snow bank who temperature in Kalispell, Montana was only 10 degrees last Thursday.

Fluffy was brought to the Animal Clinic of Kalispell and her temperature was so low that it didn’t even register on a thermometer that has a bottom range of 90 degrees, Dr. Jevon Clark told ABC News. Typically, cats have temperatures around 101 degrees.

According to ABC News, doctors used warm water, warming blankets, heating pads and heated cages to try to warm her up.

And it worked!

Fluffy recovered and is now back home – as an indoor cat.