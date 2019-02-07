× DPS doesn’t yet know if all schools can open Monday if teachers strike

DENVER — Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said Thursday that she does not yet know if all schools will be able to open Monday in the event of a teacher strike.

Cordova said whether any schools will close all depends on their ability to staff and ensure students’ safety.

“Safety is our number-one concern. If we don’t have enough people to cover, we’ll let our parents know,” Cordova said.

Cordova said she and her team are going to continue working to get a deal with the teachers union through the weekend.

DPS already announced that early childhood programs will not be offered if a strike occurs as planned.

Cordova said the school district’s goal remains keeping all schools open and students safe.

DPS is still working on getting enough temporary staff hired to replace the teachers who will be striking. Due to Wednesday’s snowstorm, a hiring fair for substitute teachers (also known as guest teachers) has been rescheduled to Friday. It will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1860 Lincoln Street downtown.

Additionally, Cordova addressed some teachers’ concerns about not getting the pay they previously received when their school was classified as “Type 1,” indicating a high percentage of students who come from low-income households.

“We’d be very willing to work with our teachers on a way to ensure that if your school drops below, how can we think about something that isn’t a cliff, but sort of a step-down approach? And that’s what we can do if we negotiate,” Cordova said.