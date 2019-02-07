Denverites enjoy sledding in the snow despite cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Morning temperatures plunged to -11 degrees Thursday morning in Denver. Denver Public Schools gave students the day off due to the cold and poor road conditions.

Many DPS families partook in outdoor activities like sledding.

At Ruby Hill Park, father Lewis Tallbull and daughter Mia were enjoying the popular sledding hill.

”I got my fleece undercoat and just kind of a T-shirt right now, but then I have on my leggings. They are like my thermals," said Tallbull.

The Mayo Clinic says to dress to suit the activity.